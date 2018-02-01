  • Associate Sponsor
Davis Cup: Nick Kyrgios plays Jan-Lennard Struff on first day of Australia-Germany

Nick Kyrgios will play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on the opening day of singles in the Davis Cup World Group's first round.

By: AP | Published: February 1, 2018 11:58 am
Nick Kyrgios, Nick Kyrgios Australian Open 2018, Australian Open 2018, Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Nick Kyrgios will face Jan-Lennard Struff in his opening match against Germany. (Source: Reuters)
Australia No. 1 Nick Kyrgios will play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on the opening day of singles in the Davis Cup World Group’s first round beginning Friday.

The draw held Thursday has Germany’s top player, Alexander Zverev, playing Alex de Minaur in the opening match on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena.

De Minaur will be making his Davis Cup debut. The No. 139-ranked de Minaur is the lowest-ranked singles player in Australia’s squad, but de Minaur made the Sydney International final and the Brisbane International semifinals in early January. In both tournaments, he was cheered on by Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Australia’s Matt Ebden and John Peers are scheduled to play doubles on Saturday against Tim Puetz and Peter Gojowczyk.

The reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday.

