Davis Cup 2018 Live Score, India vs China Live Streaming: India favourites against China

Davis Cup 2018 Live, India vs China Live: Leander Paes will be in action for India. (File) Davis Cup 2018 Live, India vs China Live: Leander Paes will be in action for India. (File)

Davis Cup 2018 Live, India vs China Live: India is set to begin its campaign in Davis Cup against China in Tainjin in the group stage as both teams look to qualify for the World Group play-off. For veteran Leander Paes, who will be in action on Friday, the historic feat of recording the 43rd win in the tournament will be at stake. If he manages to get a win, he will be the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup. With the likes of Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar in the fold, India appear to be the favourites against China, in spite of the rising reputation of China’s teenage sensation Yibing Wu.

Davis Cup 2018 Live, India vs China Live Streaming: India vs China Davis Cup tie begins at 07:30 AM IST (0200 hrs GMT). In the first match of the tie, Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Yibing Wu. India vs China Davis Cup contest will be broadcasted on Neo Sports in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Davis Cup in India. India vs China Davis Cup will be live streamed on video.daviscup.com. You can also track the progress of the matches on IndianExpress.com as we will bring you all the updates and action.