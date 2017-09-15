Only in Express

Davis Cup: Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in playoff

Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in their Davis Cup World Group playoff. Argentina won last year's title, but dropped into the playoffs this year after losing to Italy in the first round.

By: AP | Published:September 15, 2017 6:08 pm
Dakshineshwar Suresh, Adidas-MCC Junior National, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in their Davis Cup World Group playoff.
Top News

Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in their Davis Cup World Group playoff. Kazakh veteran leader Mikhail Kukushkin lost the first set against Guido Pella but responded strongly to win the opening singles 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in nearly four hours on Friday.

Pella was consistently strong in the first two sets before mistakes crept into his game, the Argentine posting 23 unforced errors in the fourth against 14 for Kukushkin. Diego Schwartzman faces home player Dmitry Popko in the second rubber.

Argentina won last year’s title, but dropped into the playoffs this year after losing to Italy in the first round.

Kazakhstan, which dropped out of the World Group last year, reached the playoffs by defeating China.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    FT
    27
    Match Tied
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    0
    VS
    0
    Zone B - Match 78
    Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 79

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 