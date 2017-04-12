Davis Cup: India to fly halfway across world

World number 6 Milos Raonic is likely to spearhead Canada’s challenge against India in the World Group playoff tie later this year. World number 6 Milos Raonic is likely to spearhead Canada’s challenge against India in the World Group playoff tie later this year.

In Canada, India has drawn its most favourable World Group Playoff opponent in the last four years. The two teams have never met in the Davis Cup, leading Canada to be declared the host for the tie later in September, based on a toss. “It’s among the better draws we could have had, probably the best for an away tie,” says Anand Amritraj, former Davis Cup captain.

A comprehensive 4-1 win against Uzbekistan in Bangalore last week gave India’s new non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi a confident start to his tenure, as he guided the team to its fourth consecutive Playoff tie. In 2014, under Amritraj’s leadership, India hosted and lost to a superior Serbian team. It was followed by the loss to the Czech Republic in Indore. Last year, in New Delhi, it was the Rafael Nadal-led Spaniards that denied India a spot in the elite group of 16.

This year, the attention will be on world no 6 Milos Raonic, the Canadian spearhead. That is, if the towering six-foot-five 2016 Wimbledon finalist does play for the hosts.

The last time the 26-year-old played for his country was in the World Group first round win over Japan in 2015. Since then, injuries have rendered him unavailable for his country’s two ties in 2016, and the 2-3 loss to Great Britain in February this year. He boasts an impressive 16-6 Davis Cup record though, of which 14 wins have come in singles matches along with five losses. It’ll all depend on how his body holds up, given that the tie is slated to take place just a week after the US Open that ends in early September. Last year, he missed the Playoff tie against Chile after cramping at the New York major. This year, he skipped the tie against Great Britain due to a thigh injury sustained at the Australian Open.

Their second singles option lies in world number 119 Vasek Pospisil, who has been Canada’s spearhead in Raonic’s absence, playing all three days against Great Britain – winning both his singles rubbers. Along with him is 17-year-old prodigy Denis Shapovalov, who was disqualified in the deciding rubber against Great Britain for inadvertently hitting the chair umpire with a tennis ball in frustration after losing a point. Then there is veteran doubles specialist 44-year-old Daniel Nestor – a 12-time Grand Slam winner (eight men’s doubles and four mixed doubles).

Yet Amritraj is confident in the Indian challenge. “If Raonic isn’t playing, then Pospisil is their biggest singles player. The other player (Peter Polansky) isn’t too good, and Shapovalov is quite young. Rohan Bopanna cancels out Nestor, but it’ll all depend on who we pair him up with,” Amritraj adds. It’s a question that has long been debated in Indian tennis.

Traditionally, India has fielded a two-singles-two-doubles combination for World Group Playoff ties, pairing the country’s two top ranked players Bopanna (24) and Leander Paes (53). On their day, the duo can be a formidable team – they have won three of their five Davis Cup doubles rubbers together, including a dramatic five-set win over Serbian pair Ilija Bozoljac and Nenad Zimonjic in 2014.

But their off-court differences have got the better of their on-court performances, as they simply haven’t managed to gel together in recent years.

“They just don’t combine well together,” says SP Misra, chairman of the AITA selection committee and former Davis Cup captain. “Leander keeps saying that he’s willing to play with Rohan, but we’ve tried it and it hasn’t worked. It’s too late now to patch things up between them because of their differences.”

Technically, Bopanna and Paes are an ideal combination given their game styles, Bopanna with the big serve and Paes with the netplay to kill off a point. That however, has changed ever since Bopanna moved to playing on the right-side of court – the same as Paes. “I met Rohan at Indian Wells and he told me he’s been playing on the deuce court for the last six months. That’s the same side as Leander, so it’s an added problem,” Amritraj says.

Against Uzbekistan too, Bopanna played on the deuce court, pairing up with debutant N Sriram Balaji.

The Indian singles line-up is spearheaded by 22-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan, who at rank 269, is India’s top-ranked player, and has featured in every tie since making his debut against South Korea last year. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 286 made an impressive debut in Bangalore, winning his career’s first ever five-set match, but losing in the reverse rubber. Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri (285) and Saketh Myneni (337) continue to be plagued with injuries.

Since taking over as captain, Bhupathi has asserted his faith in a three-singles-one-doubles combination, leaving room only for one doubles specalist in the team. Despite the September tie coming up against a stronger team, there is a possibility that Bhupathi will stick to a similar strategy. “We are the only team in the Playoffs that do not have a singles player in the top 200,” says team coach Zeeshan Ali. “It’s a new team, and taking three singles players gives us a cushion in case one has a problem with fatigue or injury.”

In Bangalore, Bhupathi made it clear that Bopanna will be the preferred choice for the tie in September, given that he’s the highest-ranked player in the country. And the captain seems unlikely to change the 3+1 strategy. “That’s unless we have a doubles team in the top 10 in the world, or a pair who will give us a sure point in the doubles rubber. It also depends on the fitness of the two singles players,” Ali adds.

At 43, Paes is running out of opportunities to break into the Davis Cup team. His rank and inability to gel with both Bopanna and Bhupathi hasn’t worked in his favour either. But he still has three Grand Slams before the September tie to prove his worth.

Amritraj sums it up. “If he gets into the top 20, or wins a Grand Slam, and I mean Grand Slam in men’s doubles, not mixed doubles, only then will he have a shot.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now