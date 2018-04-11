Davis Cup: India to face Serbia in World Group playoff

Novak Djokovic remains a doubt given his struggles with form and fitness, though that could change by September. (Source: Reuters) Novak Djokovic remains a doubt given his struggles with form and fitness, though that could change by September. (Source: Reuters)

For the third time in as many Davis Cup ties, India will be the travelling team when they play in and against Serbia in the World Group Playoff in September. Chances however, for the next opponent to field their most potent threat Novak Djokovic are bleak, since the injury-ravaged former world no 1 will be focusing on the US Open and has not played a Davis Cup match since April last year.

The challenge for the Indian team though remains playing in away conditions.

“September in Serbia, it’s probably going to be cold and they might decide to play us on slow clay, which is not a surface our players are comfortable playing on,” says team coach Zeeshan Ali. “Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan do often play on clay in Europe, but it isn’t the most favoured surface. So the biggest disadvantage we have is that we’re playing Serbia in Serbia.”

India will be contesting its fifth consecutive playoff after coming from behind to win 3-2 against China in Tianjin in the second round zonal last week. Incidentally, the Serbians were the first playoff team India played in that run, when they hosted them in a 3-2 loss at Bangalore in 2014.

Since the 2018 season, Serbia too has struggled to field a strong team, relying on world no 90 Dusan Lajovic and Laslo Djere (95) to play singles against a stronger American team for the first round loss this year.

Djokovic remains a doubt given his struggles with form and fitness, though that could change by September. There’s also the possibility of world no 27 Filip Krajinovic and veteran Viktor Troicki (68) showing up for the tie.

“Any team that we play in the playoff is going to be tough, especially with the players we have. We have very limited choices in terms of top 100 players in the world,” says Ali. “To play matches in the playoff or World Group, you’re playing against teams that have a minimum of two players in the top 100 if not in the top 50.”

India’s highest ranked player is world no 105 Yuki Bhambri, followed by Ramkumar at 133.

The Indians also have the Asian Games in Jakarta to deal with, which clashes with the first week of the US Open.

“So that will be a lot of travelling for some players, not all,” says Ali. “From Indonesia, to the US Open, and then Serbia. Basically, doing three continents in about four weeks.”

At the playoffs last year, India travelled to Canada who were without the services of their top singles player Milos Raonic. But for the tie this year, Serbia captain Nenad Zimonjic hopes to have a strong team to field against the visitors.

“I hope that we will have the best team, and in that case we will be the favourites,” says Zimonjic, who played the tie in Bangalore. “It’s too soon now, but I think that we shall play on clay since that surface suits us. Also, for India, that is their weakest surface.”

That decision will be announced next month.

