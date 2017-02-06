Ramkumar’s singular leap of faith

Ramkumar Ramanathan (2nd left) and Yuki Bhambri celebrate India’s 4-1 win over New Zealand in the Davis Cup tie in Pune on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Ramkumar Ramanathan (2nd left) and Yuki Bhambri celebrate India’s 4-1 win over New Zealand in the Davis Cup tie in Pune on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Ramkumar Ramanathan was under pressure going into his match yet again. He was the weaker link among the Indian singles players in the reverse rubbers against New Zealand in the first round Asia/Oceania Davis Cup tie. Two days ago, Yuki Bhambri won the first rubber to give India the lead. Knowing well that the visitors’ biggest strength was their doubles team, Ramkumar needed to win the second.

He did so too, without dropping a set against Jose Statham. But not without revealing his weakness: the backhand. He prefers to run around and catch the ball on the forehand, exposing the entire court. Whenever he did play a backhand, it was a defensive slice rather than a firm two-handed top-spin hit through the ball.

Entering the final day of the tie, India was leading 2-1 – the doubles team of Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan losing in four sets to the Kiwi pair of Michael Venus and Artem Sitak. The pressure was on Ramkumar to win the reverse singles and ensure the tie didn’t go down to the fifth and deciding rubber.

For most part of the first set, Finn Tearney targeted Ramkumar’s backhand, rallying with the 22-year-old and coming inside the court to kill off the point with a volley, his strength. Ramkumar’s tendency to run around the backhand also gave Tearney time to push towards the net, narrowing his opponent’s angles.

But Tearney had a flaw of his own: an inconsistent serve. He raked in an alarming 16 double faults. And it didn’t help his cause when he lost his temper in the 11th game of the first set, arguing with the umpire over awarding Ramkumar an ace to take the score to 6-5 in favour of the Indian.

In the very next game, the world number 414 served three double faults to hand the Indian the break and the first set. Ramkumar, meanwhile, was powering his serves beyond the 200 kmph mark at will. And while Tearney executed an effective strategy for most of the first set, Ramkumar kept serving himself out of trouble – he served 12 aces against Tearney’s one.

Serving for the second set, at 15-all, the six-foot-two Indian struck consecutive aces measured at 212, 211 and 208 kmphrespectively to seal the set. He made quick work when he served for the match as well, eventually winning the rubber 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.

The win secured the tie for the hosts.

It propels India into the second round of the zonal stage, where they will host Uzbekistan. Denis Istoman, who beat Novak Djokovic at the recent Australian Open, will be the star player for them. It is possible that the Indian team will pick the grass courts of Kolkata – a surface that will negate the world number 80’s threat.

Just under two hours after Ramkumar’s win, Yuki Bhambri played and won a best-of-three-sets dead rubber 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Statham to give India a clean sweep of the singles matches.

For years, the Indian team has relied on the doubles rubber to pick up a point. Yet, given the way controversy shrouds the doubles selection process, and Leander Paes – a veteran of 55 Davis Cup ties now – steadily on the wane, the reliance for securing a tie falls on the singles players. Against New Zealand, Bhambri and Ramkumar delivered.

For Ramkumar particularly, his performance would have given him a degree of confidence that he’s dearly missed in recent times. Coming into the tie, the only competitive match the world number 276 played was a 6-1, 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Bhambri at the Chennai Open early last month.

Unable to find a spot in the Australian Open qualifiers, he travelled to the United States for a gruelling two-week fitness training stint under the tutelage of Emilio Sanchez, a multiple-time Grand Slam doubles champion and brother of former women’s world number one Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. Though the programme did not do much to fix his backhand, it helped build his confidence along with his already steady fitness levels.

And winning six consecutive sets – without dropping any – has helped his morale. Yet, there’s still more that needs to be done, especially since he has often been pipped to be the next to break into the top 100.

“We’ve seen him for many years as a player with all the potential. He has everything to be a top 100 player, but for whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to crack it. And Frankly speaking, he’s running out of time,” asserts Zeeshan Ali, coach of the Davis Cup team.

Over the years, Ramkumar’s leaning towards playing Futures events instead of the tougher Challengers has been a worry. At the Chennai Open, Ali had asserted that the next two years are crucial for the Chennai lad. “He needs to be at the top of his game by then. He’s great in the Futures and wins almost all that he plays. But the moment he steps out of it is when he struggles. He needs to mix it up.”

That’s what Ramkumar has in mind for now. Buoyed by his performances here, India’s second-best ranked singles player has understood his responsibility to the team. He’s decided to break out of his bubble and embark on a journey playing bigger events. “I’m going to travel in Europe now. I will be playing a lot of Challengers.”