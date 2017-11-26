Davis Cup final: Lucas Pouille gives France tenth title

Lucas Pouille was never threatened in the decisive rubber after David Goffin had given Belgium both their points with impressive displays in the singles. (Source: Reuters) Lucas Pouille was never threatened in the decisive rubber after David Goffin had given Belgium both their points with impressive displays in the singles. (Source: Reuters)

France won their 10th Davis Cup title when Lucas Pouille crushed Steve Darcis 6-3 6-1 6-0 to give the hosts a 3-2 victory in the final against Belgium on Sunday.

Pouille was never threatened in the decisive rubber after David Goffin had given Belgium both their points with impressive displays in the singles.

Les Bleus, however, had more strength in depth, winning a singles match through Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday and Saturday’s doubles with Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

It is their first title since they beat Australia away in 2001 before three defeats in the final in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App