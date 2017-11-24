Davis Cup Final: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga levels for France against Belgium

Top Stories
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga swept past Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 to put France level with Belgium on the opening day of the Davis Cup final on Friday.

By: AP | Published: November 24, 2017 11:18 pm
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Steve Darcis, Davis Cup final, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Tsonga continued to play consistent and occasionally brilliant tennis in the third, including a series of reflex volleys. (Source: Reuters)
Tsonga’s comfortable win over the 76th-ranked Darcis evened the tie at 1-1 ahead after Belgium’s top player David Goffin had dispatched Lucas Pouille in straight sets.

Tsonga missed several chances to move ahead early in the first set but finally broke for a 5-3 lead with a deep forehand attack on his fourth break point. The Frenchman then claimed five consecutive games and served out the second set at love with a drop shot that hit the net cord and dribbled over for a winner.

Tsonga continued to play consistent and occasionally brilliant tennis in the third, including a series of reflex volleys.

