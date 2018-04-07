Davis Cup: China proves to be banana skin for India

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Brayden Schnur 5-7 7-6(4) 7-5 7-5. (Source: AP) Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Brayden Schnur 5-7 7-6(4) 7-5 7-5. (Source: AP)

During changeovers, the contrasting mood between the two teams was evident. China, the hosts, were upbeat. Captain Wie Jiang would stand, speaking animatedly to his player after placing a towel around his shoulders to keep the athlete warm at the cold Tianjin Tennis Centre. Behind the bench, there was constant chatter between the rest of the squad that was hosting India in the second round Davis Cup zonal tie.

As for the visitors, there were cold vibes between the players and the bench. The players have been acclimatising to near sub-zero temperatures — it was five degree Celsius on Friday — but the weather had nothing to do with the mood in the Indian camp. It was clear that captain Mahesh Bhupathi was most displeased at the way Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal had performed. In the opening rubber of the tie Ramkumar (132), the highest ranked player featuring in the tie, went down 7-6, 6-4 to 18-year-old Yibing Wu. This was followed by Sumit Nagal’s 67 minute implosion in a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to China’s No.1 player Ze Zhang – who is ranked 34 places behind the Indian.

“The cold conditions were the same for everyone, so I don’t think we should use that as an excuse,” Bhupathi says. “Regardless, it was an uncharacteristically shameful display in both matches. There was no fight, hunger, or a will to win.”

Crucially, the results put India down 2-0 at the end of the first day of a tie in which the visitors hold a greater pedigree. This was also the chance for the two Indian singles players to announce themselves after the in-form Yuki Bhambri was ruled out of the tie.

Bhambri’s absence had titled the balance in China’s favour, but India was still expected to put up a strong showing. A win for the 23-year-old Ramkumar would have eased the pressure on Sumit Nagal, whose only prior Davis Cup experience was a dead rubber loss to Spanish doubles specialist Marc Lopez in the World Group Playoff in 2016. The Chennai-lad came up against Chinese wonderkid Yibing Wu, a talented but inexperienced teenager who is ranked a whole 200 places behind the Indian. Still, the youngster, who also goes by Jason, matched Ramkumar shot for shot and claimed the first set in the tie break.

He followed that momentum up by breaking his opponent’s serve in the third game of the second set, and then holding the lead to secure the point.

“That was not something I would have expected,” says Nandan Bal, former Davis Cupper and current member of the AITA selection committee. “If you are at a certain ranking, you are expected to play at a certain level regardless of the conditions. That didn’t happen.”

Subsequently, the onus was on Nagal to rescue a point and keep India in the tie. Over the past few months, the 2015 Junior Wimbledon doubles champion has improved significantly, picking up his first Challenger title at the $100,000 event in Bangalore, and going through the qualifiers of the Tata Open Maharashtra to make it to his first ATP main draw in January.

A defensive baseliner often likened to Somdev Devvarman – but with a bigger forehand – Nagal was to come up against 27-year-old Zhang.

His defensive skills kept him alive in the first set, as he held on to his hard-hitting Chinese opponent. But with the score at 5-4 to Zhang, with Nagal on serve, the Indian faded and went on to lose the next six games – conceding the first set, and trailing 5-0 in the second. If he had put in some effort in the first set, all intent was missing in the second.

“How it seemed in the second set was that they’d rally three-four times, Sumit would keep the ball in play and as soon as Zhang got a short ball, he’d smack it on the forehand for a winner,” says former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj.

“I’ve seen Zhang playing at the Asian Games in 2014. He’s definitely a top 150-level player. But the Chinese guys don’t play outside of China much, so their skill doesn’t get reflected in their ranking.”

The twin losses now puts India in a dangerous position in the tie. Granted that conditions were difficult, but the difference in class between the players should have paid dividends.

“There is a certain home advantage, but that provides maybe a 20 percent difference. But if you look at the scorelines, it shows that there was more than a 20 difference in game. They just didn’t play well,” says Bal.

On Saturday, the tie will resume with veteran Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna pairing up to take on Mao-Xin Gong and Di Wu in the doubles rubber – one that the superior Indians are well expected to win.

A day earlier, Bhupathi had asserted that the doubles “point is the only one we can bank on this weekend.” A win there can provide some momentum, but with the Indians down 2-0 against the upbeat Chinese, the doubles rubber will need to be much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App