David Goffin rallies past Nicolas Almagro at Moselle Open

David Goffin hit 13 aces to rally past Nicolas Almagro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals at the Moselle Open.

By: AP | Metz | Updated: September 22, 2017 2:11 pm
David Goffin will be up against local Benoit Paire in the next round. (Source: Reuters)
Second-seeded David Goffin hit 13 aces to rally past Nicolas Almagro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals at the Moselle Open on Thursday. Defending champion Lucas Pouille, who won his maiden title at the same tournament last year, lost to 86th-ranked Marius Copil of Romania 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Goffin, who led Belgium over Australi 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals last weekend and won the Moselle Open three years ago, put on a dominant display on his serve, dropping just two points on his first service in the final set.

He will be up against local Benoit Paire in the next round at the indoor tournament after the Frenchman eased past Marcel Granollers 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 Gilles Muller was beaten by Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. 6-4, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany passed Henri Laaksonen 6-4, 6-4 and will take on lucky loser Kenny De Schepper in the quarterfinals.

