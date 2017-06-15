David Goffin pulls out of Wimbledon with ankle injury

David Goffin won’t play at Wimbledon as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. (Source: File) David Goffin won’t play at Wimbledon as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. (Source: File)

Belgian David Goffin withdrew from Wimbledon because of the nasty ankle injury he suffered at the recent French Open. The 26-year-old was forced to retire from his third-round match at Roland Garros when his right foot became jammed beneath the rolled-up covers at the back of the Suzanne Lenglen Court.

“David’s rehabilitation is going well and the injury is gradually improving, but in order not to risk it and to be 100 percent for his return, David decided with his doctors and team to return to competition after Wimbledon,” Goffin’s team said in a statement.

The world number 13 has had a good season so far in reaching two ATP Tour finals, and he also beat Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic during his run to the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals in April.

The 131st edition of Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, will run from July 3 to July 16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App