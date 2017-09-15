Only in Express

David Goffin declares himself fit for Australia Davis Cup tie

David Goffin was hampered by an injury to his left knee during the U.S. Open earlier this month and was Belgium's chief concern going into the tie on clay in Brussels.

David Goffin, Croatia Open, Indian Express David Goffin declared himself fully fit. (Source: AP)
Belgian number one David Goffin declared himself fully fit on Thursday ahead of his country’s Davis Cup semi-final against Australia this weekend.

“I am 100 percent ready for this weekend. I almost feel no pain anymore,” Goffin said during Thursday’s draw. “I hope that tomorrow everything will be perfect.” Belgium are already weakened by the lack of doubles specialist Joris De Loore.

Goffin, who won his two matches against Italy in the quarter-finals, will open the contest against surprise Australian pick John Millman. Australia coach Lleyton Hewitt had been expected to select Thanasi Kokkinakis as his second singles player. Hewitt reasoned that Millman was more match-hardened and had played more five-set tennis than Kokkinakis who has only recently returned from a long injury lay-off. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, world number 20, will face Steve Darcis in Friday’s second singles match before Saturday’s doubles between the home side’s Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef and John Peers and Jordan Thompson and the reverse singles on Sunday.

Belgium are bidding to appear in the final for the second time in three years after losing out to Great Britain in 2015, while Australia are looking for a first title since 2003.

The weekend’s winners will face the victor of France and Serbia who play in nearby Lille.

