Daria Gavrilova stuns Dominika Cibulkova to win first career title

Daria Gavrilova, riding high after stunning Agnieska Radwanska in the semifinals, sealed the nearly three-hour match on her third championship point with a stinging forehand from well behind the baseline that was just out of reach of her world number 11 opponent.

By: Reuters | Published:August 27, 2017 2:15 pm
Daria Gavrilova, Dominika Cibulkova, Connecticut Open, US Open Daria Gavrilova will face American qualifier Allie Kiick in the U.S. Open first round on Monday. (Source: AP)
Unseeded Australian Daria Gavrilova upset Slovakian second seed Dominika Cibulkova 4-6 6-3 6-4 at the Connecticut Open on Saturday for her first career WTA Tour title and a timely confidence boost ahead of the U.S. Open.

Gavrilova, riding high after stunning top-seeded defending champion Agnieska Radwanska in the semis, sealed the nearly three-hour match on her third championship point with a stinging forehand from well behind the baseline that was just out of reach of her world number 11 opponent.

After dropping the first set, the 23-year-old Australian roared back and ultimately levelled the match on her third set point when she broke Cibulkova with a forehand winner.

The victory capped a remarkable week for Gavrilova, who ground out tough wins over Czech Kristyna Pliskova and Hungary’s Timea Babos before raising her game in straight-sets dismissals of Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Radwanska.

Gavrilova will face American qualifier Allie Kiick in the U.S. Open first round on Monday.

