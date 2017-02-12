Karolina Pliskova beats Garbine Muguruza; Czech Republic lead Spain 2-1 in Fed Cup

Big-hitting Pliskova had five aces and hit one of her ten forehand winners to go 3-1 up in the opening set. (Source: File) Big-hitting Pliskova had five aces and hit one of her ten forehand winners to go 3-1 up in the opening set. (Source: File)

Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova eased past French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 in the first reverse singles to give defending champion Czech Republic a 2-1 lead over Spain in the first round of the Fed Cup on Sunday.

Pliskova failed to serve out the match at 5-1 but broke Muguruza in the following game with a forehand winner to put the Czechs one win away from the semifinals against the United States or Germany.

The second reverse singles pits Barbora Strycova against Lara Arruabarrena.

Pliskova won five of the six matches against her seventh-ranked opponent.

Big-hitting Pliskova had five aces and hit one of her ten forehand winners to go 3-1 up in the opening set. She also got a break for a 3-1 lead in the second.

Belarus in surprise win over Netherlands

With or without Victoria Azarenka, Belarus can still succeed on the tennis court. The former top-ranked player is taking time out with her baby son, but Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka stepped up Sunday to build an insurmountable 3-1 lead over the Netherlands in the Fed Cup quarterfinals.

Sasnovich is ranked 104 places below Dutch world No. 24 Kiki Bertens, but didn’t let it show as she broke Bertens’ serve seven times in a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Next up was 18-year-old Sabalenka, who dug deep to beat veteran Michaelle Krajicek 7-6 (5), 6-4 and put Belarus in the Fed Cup semifinals for the first time.

A doubles match between Belarus’ Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko and the Dutch duo of Cindy Burger and Arantxa Rus is scheduled later Sunday.

Belarus will face either Switzerland or France in April’s semifinals.