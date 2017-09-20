Contrasting wins for Sasi Kumar Mukund, Colin Van Beem at LMW ITF Men’s Futures tennis tournament

Top seed Sasi Kumar Mukund of India and second seed Colin Van Beem of the Netherlands posted contrasting wins to reach the singles second round of LMW ITF Men’s Futures tennis tournament 2017 in Chennai on Tuesday.

While Mukund, who won the title in the PS Kailasam Futures tournament last week, brushed aside the challenge of compatriot Dalwinder Singh 6-2, 6-3, Van Beem beat India’s Jayesh Pungliya 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Third seed Yurii Dzhavakian of Ukraine and fifth seed American Cameron Silverman were the others to reach the second round.

Results (Indians unless otherwise specified)

Singles main draw (first round): Vinayak Sharma Kaza bt V M Ranjeet 6-1 (retd); Yurii Dzhavakian (Ukraine-S3) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) 6-4, 6-2;

Cameron Silverman (USA-S5) bt Anurag Nenwani 7-5, 6-0; Aryan Goveas (S7) bt Dhakshinneswar Suresh (IND) 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-0; Manish Suresh Kumar bt Fahad Mohammed 7-5, 6-4; Arjun Kadhe bt Phongsapak Kerdlaphee (Thailand) 7-6(1), 6-2; Clement Larriere (France) bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa 6-2, 6-4; Faisal Qamar bt Suraj R Prabodh 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2); Sasi Kumar Mukund (S1) bt Dalwinder Singh 6-2, 6-3; Tejas Chaukulkar bt Kelsey Stevenson (Canada) 7-6(5), 6-2; Colin Van Beem (Holland-S2) bt Jayesh Pungliya 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Jui-Chen Hung (Taipei-S8) bt Prithvi Sekhar 6-2, 6-0; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Chandril Sood 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles (First Round): Fahad Mohammed/Rishabdev Raman bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa/Anurag Nenwani 7-6(4), 6-7 (4), 10-6; Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash/Vinayak Sharma Kaza (S4) w/o Suraj R Prabodh/Siddharth Vishwakarma; Arjun Kadhe/Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Anvit Bendre/Aryan Goveas 6-4, 6-2.

