CoCo Vandeweghe stuns Simona Halep to advance to Stuttgart semi-finals

American CoCo Vandeweghe shocked world number one Simona Halep 6-4 6-1 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Vandeweghe fired five aces and 19 winners to exert her dominance in the claycourt event despite previously stating her dislike for the surface.

U.S. Open semi-finalist Vandeweghe raced to a 5-4 lead in the opening set on the back of her strong service game. The 26-year-old then sealed a decisive break to clinch the first set and gain the upper hand in the contest.

Despite stepping up her attack, Romania’s Halep struggled to find a way past her opponent who cruised through the second set to reach the last four of a claycourt event for the first time.

Vandeweghe next takes on sixth seed Caroline Garcia who later overcame Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit emerged victorious 7-5 6-7(6) 6-4 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the Estonian next takes on fifth seed Karolina Pliskova who came from behind to beat a determined Jelena Ostapenko 5-7 7-5 6-4 in the evening session.

Wozniacki retires from Istanbul quarter-finals with injury

Istanbul: Top seed Caroline Wozniacki was forced to retire from her Istanbul Cup quarter-final against Pauline Parmentier on Friday with an abdominal injury.

Wozniacki won the opening set before France’s Parmentier fought back to level the contest at 4-6 6-3. Unable to continue, Australian Open champion Wozniacki conceded the match before the start of the decider.

Up next for 32-year-old Parmentier is Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu, who battled past Donna Vekic 3-6 7-6(1) 6-1.

After being broken in the first game of the opening set, Wozniacki took a 4-1 lead before her opponent drew level. The Dane then switched gears to claim the opening set.

Seeking her maiden victory over Wozniacki, Parmentier raced ahead 3-0 in the second set. Wozniacki took a medical timeout to deal with her injury but struggled thereafter and called it quits after Parmentier won the second set.

Earlier, twice grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova made 21 unforced errors in her 6-1 1-6 7-5 defeat by Slovenia’s Polona Hercog.

Hercog, 27, will take on Maria Sakkari of Greece who beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-3 7-6(6).

