CoCo Vandeweghe advances to second round at Stanford Classic

CoCo Vandeweghe entered the second round of the Stanford Classic when her opponent Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia retired hurt just 31 minutes after the match began. The American had won the first set 6-2 before her opponent pulled out.

By: Reuters | Published:August 2, 2017 12:29 pm
Coco Vandeweghe moved into the second round at Stanford. (Source: USA Today Sports)
Sixth seed CoCo Vandeweghe had barely raised a sweat when her opponent Ajla Tomljanovic retired hurt to hand the American victory in their Stanford Classic first-round encounter in California on Tuesday.

Lasting just 31 minutes, the match was perhaps not quite the workout Vandeweghe would have preferred but she had no complaints after taking the first set 6-2 before her Croatian opponent departed injured.

Vandeweghe then enthused about being on home soil in the build up to the U.S. Open later this month.

“It was disappointing to have a retirement today but I thought I was playing well… This is the moment I love to play, the summer hardcourt series,” she said.

With main attractions Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova idle, other players took their chance to shine on a good day for Americans.

In a battle of teenagers, qualifier Caroline Dolehide upset Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-2 for her first career victory. She broke the Japanese player four times.

Alison Riske recovered from a break down in the second set to beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2 6-4.

Another victorious American was Catherline Bellis, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Alizé Cornet of France.

