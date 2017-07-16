Claire Liu of US wins junior title at Wimbledon

Claire Liu of the United States celebrates after beating compatriot Ann Li to win the Girls’ Singles final match on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Source: AP) Claire Liu of the United States celebrates after beating compatriot Ann Li to win the Girls’ Singles final match on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Source: AP)

For the first time in 25 years, the female junior champion at Wimbledon is from the United States.

Claire Liu beat another American, Ann Li, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 Saturday in the final at the All England Club. In 1992, Chanda Rubin won the female junior crown.

Liu is from Thousand Oaks, California, and Li is from Devon, Pennsylvania, and both are 17. They were two of five Americans in the quarterfinals.

“All the Americans are doing really well,” said Liu, who lost in the French Open final last month to yet another countrywoman. “It’s really good to have a good group of juniors pushing each other.”

The final was the first at Wimbledon between two American juniors since 1979 when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alysia Moulton.

In the other junior final Sunday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain will face Axel Geller of Argentina.

Liu, who was seeded third at Wimbledon, lost to 15-year-old Whitney Osuigwe at Roland Garros.

“Being able to play both the French Open and Wimbledon finals is definitely an accomplishment I think already, win or lose,” Liu said. “I think being able to get this match is really, really sweet.”

Americans have now won the titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year for the first time since 1981.

The next Grand Slam tournament this year is the U.S. Open, the one Liu would like to win most. But one problem: She’s in the main draw.

“I’m just going to try to get better every day and hopefully the results will come,” Liu said. “Hopefully, I can be doing that.”

For now, though, Liu has one more thing she’d like to do in London.

“I haven’t had Indian food yet. I love the Indian food here,” Liu said. “I’m definitely going to go to Indian tonight.”

