Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramamanathan qualify for main draw

Indians Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan on Sunday qualified for the Citi Open main draw in Washington. Both Yuki, Ramanathan came through qualifying. Citi Open is an ATP 500 tournament in which Rohan Bopanna is playing doubles as wildcard with Donald Young.

Second seed Bhambri became the first Citi Open qualifier to reach the main draw. He qualified for the Main Draw of the ATP 500 Washington Citi Open after beating Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 in the final round while Ramanathan took on Marinko Matosevic, defeating him 7-5, 6-3 in the quarters final.

Both the Indian players have managed to qualify for Citi Open with straight set wins in the final qualifying round. Both Bhambri and Ramanathan had got byes in 1st round.

Earlier this year, then No. 222 Ramanathan qualified for ATP 250 event in Antalya and stunned No. 8 Dominic Theim en route quarterfinal where he was beaten by Marcus Baghdatis.

Here is how the Indian tennis players stand in the latest rankings updated before the start of the tournament – Ramanathan went up 16 to 168, Bhambri rose 10 to 212.

French Open champion Bopanna will be facing Canadian Daniel Nestor and Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in the Round of 16 men’s doubles with his partner Young on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.

