Chennai Open: Yuki Bhambri dispatches Ramkumar Ramanathan with ease

Just as Yuki Bhambri qualified on Sunday for the Chennai Open main draw, a spectacular matchup in the first round was set. He would take on the man who took his place in the Davis Cup team as he recovered from injuries in 2016 – Ramkumar Ramanathan.

It had significance in more than just the Indian national team colours for the team competition – it had bearing on how Bhambri was improving since the injury issues that plagued him and saw him drop out of the top-100 in the rankings. And it had bearing on Ramanathan’s progress too for a player receiving plenty of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association’s (TNTA) funding and support. Moreover, two players who are the future of the Indian team would showcase their ability for all to see.

But when the two shook hands, what had resulted in was an demolition and the locals were left shocked and disappointed. Not only had the contest been over in straight sets, it was over quickly and it was as one sided as it could get. Bhambri had raced off to a 6-1, 6-1 win in just 50 minutes and despite the loud cheers and encouragement from those in the crowd, the local boy Ram couldn’t prolong the effort.

Yuki would break Ramkumar’s serve five times – thrice in the first set and twice in the second to never give the 22-year-old Ram any chance.

From the get go, Bhambri’s strategy was clear – to attack and go near the net to add pressure on Ramkumar’s groundstrokes from the baseline. And that strategy to attack was further aided by Ramkumar’s poor first serves – he would only win 48% of his first serve points after landing only 61% of the first serves in.

While it would seem that the strategy was to approach the net, Bhambri later said that it was the need of the situation and it wasn’t pre-meditated. “If the ball would land short, you would move forward and that’s what I did. It wasn’t pre-meditated or anything like that. It was completely natural,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Prior to the contest, Zeeshan Ali, Davis Cup coach, would say that the first set could decide which way the contest would go. “The one who wins the first set might just win it. It’s about the momentum and then building on to it. Tough contest and an interesting one too,” is how he would read the battle.

But what transpired is something no one could have expected. Ram would be broken in the very first game of the match and never be able to recover from it with both the sets getting done in 25 minutes each.

It would be 4-0 and then 5-0 in the first and second set before Ramkumar would win his first and only game of the respective set.

In fact, the last two points of the match would sum up the poor display by Ramkumar.

Serving for the match at 5-1, Bhambri, making his way from a tennis elbow and hoping to perform better at the Australian Open than his first round exit to Tomas Berdych in 2016, would approach the net after a serve out wide and then have to eke out a tough backhand smash leaving the court vacant for Ram to capitalise on and put it for a winner. Instead, the Chennaite would send his effort long and bring up match point. On match point, too, Ramanathan would send in a tame forehand into the net and draw early curtains.

With the win, Bhambri has set up a contest against World No 47 Benoit Paire of France who got the better of Russia’s Konstantin Kravchuk by 6-3, 6-4.

