Chennai Open: Nothing better than an all India final, says Rohan Bopanna

Chennai Open will witness its very first all-India final on Sunday when the doubles duo of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan take on Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

With Purav and Divij already sealing their place on Friday, Bopanna and local-boy Jeevan booked their own foray into the showdown contest by beating the American-Kiwi pairing of Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak. This would also be the first time in five years an Indian would win a title at the Chennai Open – since Leander Paes partnered Janko Tipsarevic to the podium in 2012.

With the all-India final in the offing, Bopanna said, “I think it’s great to have a final of two Indian teams in India, nothing can get better than that. It shows that last year’s results have been great for Purav Raja and Divij Sharan. With Jeevan also there it shows guys have been working hard,” he would say in a post-match interaction.

“It’s not easy to play the Challengers and get the ranking up so they’ve been fighting week in, week out. It’s great that both the teams have made it to the final and hope it’s a great final,” he would add.

On his part, Jeevan said it is great to have such a final in his hometown and with the passage into the final, he’s marked a tick next to things achieved. “It’s going to be amazing to have an all-Indian final especially in my home town. Purav and Divij are good friends of mine and we see each other all the time on the Challenger circuit. I got to say Purav has been helping me a lot not just at the tournaments that we meet but even with what tournaments to play, what decisions to take when, so it’s going to be great having Rohan on my side playing my closest friends on tour.”

“Very, very excited for the final. Credit to Rohan for teaming up with me and then getting a direct entry into the main draw of an ATP 250 event – it was one of my goals. So I’m trying to make the most of that. It’s a win-win for India, no matter who picks up the trophy,” he would state.

Divij has displayed excellent serving ability so far in the tournament and has been supplemented well by Purav who has been exceptional at the net with his death volleys. Add to that, the left hand-right hand combination use the I-Formation for the extra surprise element. Countering it won’t be easy but Bopanna maintains that they need to focus on their own game and not the other team’s. “It’s not new the I-formation, you see it week-in, week-out. I played it for one and a half years with Florin Mergea. Numerous teams play the same strategy. We just need to focus on how we play and not worry about how other team does. If we stick to strength, we have a good chance,” he would say for the Sunday final.

The doubles final will be played post the singles decider where Daniil Medvedev takes on Roberto Bautista Agut.