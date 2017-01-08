Roberto Bautista Agut beats Daniil Medvedev, wins Chennai Open 2017

Roberto Bautista Agut won Chennai Open 2017. (Source: PTI) Roberto Bautista Agut won Chennai Open 2017. (Source: PTI)

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut won the men’s singles title of the Chennai Open 2017. Agut beat Russian 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev 6-3 and 6-4 to claim the first ATP tournament of the season. It was a competition between the next-gen player in Daniil Medvedev taking on the ‘veteran’ Roberto Bautista Agut. Medvedev was chasing his first ATP title while Agut had already won four singles titles including two in 2016 when he won in Sofia and Auckland.

The first set went Agut’s way with him taking the opener 6-3 in 33 minutes. Agut started the contest and played well on his serve and on Medvedev’s serve by taking a crucial break in the fourth game.

Medvedev would make plenty of errors on his backhand and see inconsistency in his serving with some aces here and there but low percentage on his first serve.

Not long into the first, Bautista Agut would go on to hold his serve and take the first 6-3 with an 187 kmph ace that would be marginally in – as the challenge by Medvedev would confirm. The second set saw some long rallies played between the two players. Medvedev had taken time out after the second set and had his trainers treat him for a cramp.

The match the resumed and Bautista Agut went on to win the next game which made the final game of the second set the decisive one with Agut serving with a 5-4 lead. He held true and managed to complete the win.

The Chennai Open acts as the prelude to the first Grand Slam of the season at Australian Open which begins on January 16 in Melbourne.

