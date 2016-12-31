Chennai Open Draw: Saketh Myneni opens against former winner Mikhail Youzhny

Chennai Open main draw was conducted on Saturday. (Source: Twitter) Chennai Open main draw was conducted on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

In the draw conducted on Saturday for Chennai Open – India’s only ATP Tour event – there were quite some interesting match-ups promised with the lots based draw.

India’s hopes in the main draw rest on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni while Yuki Bhambri who is returning from injury has to battle it out in the qualifiers. Alongside Bhambri in the qualifying draw are Sasi Kumar Mukund and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

As far as the draw is concerned, Myneni faces 2008 winner Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in the opening round while Ramanathan will face a qualifier in the first round.

In one of the most mouthwatering clashes in the opening round, Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain takes on Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain. Bedene has entered the main draw after Tommy Robredo of Spain pulled out.

Top seed Marin Cilic has a first round bye as do the other top three seeded players Roberto Bautista Agut (second seed), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (third seed) and Martin Klizan (fourth seed).

Last year’s runner up and young talent Borna Coric of Croatia, seeded six, also takes on a qualifier in his opening round. There will be no defending champion for the Chennai Open as Stan Wawrinka – three consecutive time winner – has opted to play in Brisbane in the first tournament of the 2017 season.

In the doubles draw, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja will battle it out with Leander Paes and Andre Sa in the first round while another key match-up sees Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan partner to face Marcelo Demoliner & Nikola Mektic.

Other Indians in the fray, Myneni and Ramanathan will face a daunting task of facing Steve Darcis and Paire in the opening round while N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan face Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom of Sweden in the first round.

Chennai Open is an ATP 250 event with a prize money of $79,780 for the winner and 250 points up for grabs in the run up to the Australian Open which begins in Melbourne from January 16.

