Chennai wakes up to quality tennis at the Open

As soon as the evening kicks in with the scorching sunshine paving way for cool breezy weather, the crowd starts to trickle in. (Source: Chennai Open twitter) As soon as the evening kicks in with the scorching sunshine paving way for cool breezy weather, the crowd starts to trickle in. (Source: Chennai Open twitter)

The afternoon wore a deserted look inside the SDAT Tennis Stadium complex in Nungambakkam in Chennai on Sunday – a New Year’s Day. A perfect combination to get a sleep in after the holiday season.

But as soon as the evening kicks in with the scorching sunshine paving way for cool breezy weather, and the lights come on on the outside courts where the second round of the qualifying matches are set to begin at 5 PM, the crowd starts to trickle in.

Plenty of youngsters and some of the parents drop in to see the qualifying matches on a day when it is not a ticketed event. A strong crowd of 300 or so fill up the stands and watch the action with Yuki Bhambri taking on Nicolas Kicker of Argentina on Court 1 while Hyeon Chung of Korea battles it out with seasoned veteran Jurgen Melzer of Austria on the Stadium court. On Court 2, Nikola Mektic of Croatia faces Marco Trungelliti. But the best, for the locals, is saved for later when Chennai born Prajnesh Gunneswaran takes on Josef Kovalik on Court 1.

As the evening wears down, the crowd continues to stay behind and watch the action unfold as the 2017 season kicks in at the 22nd Chennai Open. Bhambri who is making a comeback after an injured hampered 2016, continued to look strong in his recovery process – both physically and in his shot making. He made it an easy outing against Kicker with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win.

Bhambri, who had made the Australian Open main draw in 2015 and then 2016, broke the Argentine early in both sets to make way for an easy win and entry into the main draw. Bhambri who has dropped to 477 in the ATP rankings hit sharp groundstrokes and capitalised on Kicker’s bizarre shot selection at key moments in the second set to seal things quickly.

On the other courts, Chung got the better off Melzer in a 6-0, 7-6 win while Mektic also sealed the deal in straight sets over Trungelliti to emerge victorious by 7-5, 6-2 margin.

The third and final Indian in the qualifying draw – alongside Bhambri and Sasi Kumar Mukund – Prajnesh couldn’t expand the draw for local representation as he slumped to a disappointing 6-7 (2), 2-6 defeat.

With the draw set, Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Bhambri in the first round of the Chennai Open. In the other matches involving qualifiers, Gastao Elias takes on Kovalik, Steve Darcis against Mektic and Borna Coric faces Chung.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd