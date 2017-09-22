Chandril and Lakshit Sood win title at ITF Futures tournament

In the singles semifinal, top seed Sasi Kumar Mukund didn’t face too much of a challenge from the No.7 seed Aryan Goveas. (Source: File) In the singles semifinal, top seed Sasi Kumar Mukund didn’t face too much of a challenge from the No.7 seed Aryan Goveas. (Source: File)

Top seeds Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood of India cruised past compatriots Arjun Khade and Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-4, 6-2 in the final today to win the doubles title in the LMW ITF Men’s Futures tennis tournament 2017 in Coimbatore.

The Sood twins looked in good nick and won their second straight title, after winning the PS Kailasam Futures tournament in Chennai last week. The beaten finalists (Khade and Mukund) will meet in the singles summit clash on Sunday.

In the singles semifinal, top seed Mukund didn’t face too much of a challenge from the No.7 seed Aryan Goveas, also of India, winning 6-3, 6-4. Khade, his doubles partner, fought back after losing the first set to Taipei’s Cing-Yang Meng 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-0.

The Indian, who served strongly throughout the match, let slip a handful of set points in the first set tie-break. However, he proved too good in the next two sets, running away with 6-1 and 6-0 to secure a spot in the final.

Khade had upset second-seed Colin Van Beem of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Results – Singles (Semifinals): Arjun Kadhe (India) bt Cing-Yang Meng (Taipei) 6-7(9), 6-1, 6-0; Sasi Kumar Mukund (India-S1) bt Aryan Goveas (India-S7) 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles (Final): Chandril Sood/Lakshit Sood (India-S1) bt Arjun Kadhe/Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-4, 6-2.

