Caroline Wozniacki, Sam Stosur reach 2nd round at Prague Open

Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating Misaki Doi of Japan 6-0, 7-5.

By: AP | Prague | Published:May 2, 2017 5:19 pm
Caroline Wozniacki will next face either Jelena Ostapenko or Lesia Tsurenko. (Source: instagram)

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating Misaki Doi of Japan 6-0, 7-5 Tuesday.

The former No. 1 from Denmark will next face either Jelena Ostapenko or Lesia Tsurenko.

Also, fourth-seeded Sam Stosur beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3. The Australian will play next face Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated Christina McHale 6-3, 6-4.

