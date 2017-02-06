Canada lose Davis Cup tie to Great Britain in unfortunate fashion, watch video

Arnaud Gabas was treated at the arena first before being taken to the hospital. (Source: Reuters) Arnaud Gabas was treated at the arena first before being taken to the hospital. (Source: Reuters)

On Sunday, 17-year-old Israeli-born Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, was left red faced as he launched a spare ball from mid-court that hit the chair umpire, Arnaud Gabas, in the left eye in a key deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain in the Davis Cup.

Play came to a sudden halt in the third set after Shapovalov was defaulted as a result of his action which is quite clearly an accident. He had just been broken by Edmund when he took a ball out of his pocket and hit it in frustration. However, instead of the ball launching into the stands, the 2016 Junior Wimbledon winner ended up clutching his mouth in sheer disbelief at the turn of events.

His frenetic action handed Great Britain a dramatic Davis Cup victory over Canada to make it 3-2 after the teams were locked at 2-2 while Britain lead 2-1 after the doubles rubber a day prior.

The entire untoward incident overshadowed the professional performance from all players involved which didn’t see Milos Raonic and Andy Murray in action.

As the ball struck umpire Gabas, it left the Frenchman with a bruised eye, and after discussion with the team captains and match referee, the crowd was informed that the match was over as a visibly distraught Shapovalov sat in his chair.

“It was a strange way to finish,” Edmund said. “I’ve never been part of something like that.”

The moment @denis_shapo hit the chair umpire in the face, resulting in a default and Win for Great Britain. I’m in shock. #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/8nawleuac7 — Matthew (@MRisingStar18) 5 February 2017

Emotional control is extremely critical in such high pressure situations and the young Canadian must learn the lesson. It is just the beginning of his career, so hopefully he will make amends. “It’s a shame that it has happened that way and I feel for the young lad because he’s a great talent and he has learned a harsh lesson today,” British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said. “I thought Kyle, from what we saw Friday to the way he came out today, he was absolutely fantastic.”

Not the first default

Defaults are rare occurrences in tennis and last such incident in the recent past was when David Nalbandian’s defaulted in the final of the AEGON Championships at Queen’s Club. Another similar incident happened in 1995 when Tim Henman, in his Wimbledon match, was disqualified after he struck a loose ball which then hit a ballgirl. John McEnroe’s default at the Australian Open in 1990 is another such infamous incident.

