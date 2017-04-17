Latest News

Borna Coric saves five match points to win first tour title

Borna Coric, who was runner-up at the clay-court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber.

By: AP | Morocco | Published:April 17, 2017 1:08 pm
Borna Coric, Borna Coric Croatia, Croatia Borna Coric, Borna Coric matches, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Philipp Kohlschreiber news, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis, Indian Express Boric Coric, who rallied from a break down in the second and third sets. (Source: Reuters)

Borna Coric of Croatia claimed his first tour title on Sunday after saving five match points to defeat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Grand Prix Hassan II final.

Coric, who was runner-up at the clay-court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber and saved six of the nine break points he faced. The hard-fought contest lasted 2 hours, 38 minutes the longest final this year according to the ATP.

Coric, who rallied from a break down in the second and third sets, saved the match points while serving to stay alive at 6-5 in the second set.

The 33-year-old Kohlschreiber was playing in his first final this season and chasing an eighth career title.

