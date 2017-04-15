Borna Coric downs second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach semi-finals in Morocco

To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely. (Source: Reuters) To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely. (Source: Reuters)

Borna Coric of Croatia rallied past second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II on Friday.

Coric, advancing to his first ATP semifinal since this clay event last year, broke Ramos-Vinolas three times to prevail in 2 1/2 hours.

To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely, who defeated No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

“I didn’t get off to a good start,” Vesely said. “Paolo is a great clay-court player and I was expecting a tough match.”

Even so, he lost his serve only once.

The second semifinal will pit third-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany against Benoit Paire of France.

Kohlschreiber defeated countryman Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 while the sixth-seeded Paire ousted Spanish veteran Tommy Robredo 6-2, 6-4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now