Latest News
  • Borna Coric downs second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach semi-finals in Morocco

Borna Coric downs second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach semi-finals in Morocco

Borna Coric, advancing to his first ATP semifinal since this clay event last year, broke Ramos-Vinolas three times to prevail in 2 1/2 hours.

By: AP | Morocco | Published:April 15, 2017 10:44 am
Borna Coric, Borna Coric news, Borna Coric matches, Borna Coric Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis, Indian Express To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely. (Source: Reuters)

Borna Coric of Croatia rallied past second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II on Friday.

Coric, advancing to his first ATP semifinal since this clay event last year, broke Ramos-Vinolas three times to prevail in 2 1/2 hours.

To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely, who defeated No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

“I didn’t get off to a good start,” Vesely said. “Paolo is a great clay-court player and I was expecting a tough match.”

Even so, he lost his serve only once.

The second semifinal will pit third-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany against Benoit Paire of France.

Kohlschreiber defeated countryman Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 while the sixth-seeded Paire ousted Spanish veteran Tommy Robredo 6-2, 6-4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi