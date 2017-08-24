Only in Express

Boris Becker to head men’s tennis for German federation

The federation announced Boris Becker's appointment Wednesday, as well as Barbara Rittner's move from Fed Cup captain to head of women's tennis. Jens Gerlach takes over Germany's Fed Cup team.

By: AP | Frankfurt | Published:August 24, 2017 12:23 pm
German tennis federation, Boris Becker, Jens Gerlach, Wimbledon Boris Becker won three titles at Wimbledon including at age 17 in 1985 two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Boris Becker has been hired for the new position of head of men’s tennis by the German tennis federation. The six-time Grand Slam champion will advise all top male players from the country and help its Davis Cup team.

The federation announced Becker’s appointment Wednesday, as well as Barbara Rittner’s move from Fed Cup captain to head of women’s tennis. Jens Gerlach takes over Germany’s Fed Cup team.

Becker won three titles at Wimbledon including at age 17 in 1985 two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open. He also reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

He played his last Grand Slam tournament in 1999. Becker turns 50 in November.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
33
Zone B - Match 43
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 44
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 