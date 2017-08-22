Only in Express

Boris Becker named German federation ‘head of tennis’

The 49-year-old was declared bankrupt in June, but has been given the new role in which he will manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the Davis Cup team.

By: AFP | Berlin | Published:August 22, 2017 11:43 am
Boris Becker, German Tennis Federation, Barbara Rittner, Dirk Hordorff Boris Becker had already reportedly expressed an interest in working with the DTB in February. (Source: File)
Related News

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker will be named as the German Tennis Federation’s (DTB) first ‘head of tennis’, according to AFP subsidiary SID.

The 49-year-old was declared bankrupt in June, but has been given the new role in which he will manage all German men’s tennis and oversee the running of the Davis Cup team.

Former Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner will become the head of women’s tennis. Their appointments are set to be made official at a press
conference in Frankfurt tomorrow.

“But on Wednesday there will be other surprises,” Dirk Hordorff, DTB vice-president, told SID. Becker, who famously became the youngest ever men’s Wimbledon champion at the age of 17 in 1985, will first try to help Germany avoid relegation from the Davis Cup World Group in their play-off against Portugal on September 15-17.

Becker had already reportedly expressed an interest in working with the DTB in February after ending his stint as coach of 12-time major winner Novak Djokovic.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 