The only guy better than Roger Federer on grass is Bob Marley, says Shane Warne

Roger Federer earned plenty of plaudits following his eighth Wimbledon title and 19th Grand Slam win on Sunday at the All England Club. Many referred to him as “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time), the best, someone who makes the sport look classy and appreciated what he has done to the sport and brought more and more fans to watch and take it up. But one appreciation comment, coming from cricketing legend Shane Warne, probably stands out – for its quirky level. He took to Instagram to share an image with the text, “The only guy better than Roger Federer on grass is Bob Marley” and a caption that read, “Congrats to the greatest, but this is a good point ! Hahahaha”.

To be fair to Warne, he is spot on with that assessment. On Sunday, Federer became the man with most Wimbledon titles ever with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Marin Cilic. In the process he surpass his joint tally with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw. He also increased his Grand Slam tally to 19 titles – four more than his nearest rival Rafa Nadal. To amplify Federer’s achievement, he did so three weeks shy of hi 36th birthday and didn’t drop a single set on his way.

Playing his 102nd match at Wimbledon – the joint most – he boasts of a staggering 91-11 win-loss record and overall 167-25 for a jaw-dropping winning percentage of 87.

Federer had been searching for his first Wimbledon title since 2012 when he had beaten Andy Murray in the final. He’s come close since then: the final in 2014 and 2015 where he lost to Novak Djokovic and the semi-final last year when he lost in five sets to Milos Raonic.

