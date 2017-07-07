Wimbledon 2017: Bethanie Mattek-Sands hospitalised after awkward fall at Wimbledon

Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horrific injury on Thursday at Wimbledon. Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horrific injury on Thursday at Wimbledon.

American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horrific injury on Thursday which saw her being stretchered off the court. She was left screaming in pain after suffering the horrific knee injury during her women’s singles match at Wimbledon. Mattek-Sands was playing against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

The incident happened when Mattek-Sands while playing a shot apparently slipped and then fell down awkwardly on the court. This saw the player cry out in pain and clutch her right leg.

Allegedly medical team took some time to arrive but onc they did Mattek-Sands was treated on the court. Finally, while being stretchered out she said, “It hurts, it hurts so much.”

Her opponent Cirstea was also in shock and said, “I’m not a doctor but you could see that her kneecap was in a very weird position,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, probably except in the movies. And, yeah, I panicked a little bit, as well.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, probably except in the movies. And, yeah, I panicked a little bit, as well. It was shocking as she is a good friend of mine. She was shouting ‘Sorana, help me’ and all I could say was ‘I’m here, be strong’.” , she added.

Cirstea further added, “I think everyone froze. No one was having any reaction. I called for help, but no one was coming. I think for a long time it was me, her husband and my physio. My physio jumped and he was there. I was trying but, of course, I felt useless. When she was screaming so loud, it was a very uncomfortable moment. I felt a little bit useless. I wish I could have done more. “It felt, like, so long. I don’t know, there are sports where you see something’s happening, you see

“I think someone has to take the video and actually time and see how long it took for people to get there. Because for me, I think she was too long on the ground. I mean, I was there for 10, 15 minutes, then I left and the stretcher was not there yet.” she recalled.

Meanwhile, The All England Club wrote a message on Twitter and stated, “The first response to Court 17 was within 1 minute, by a qualified ambulance technician. “The player was kept on court while pain relief was given. She was then transferred directly to an ambulance and taken under emergency conditions to a hospital.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd