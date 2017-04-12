Belarus unchanged for Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland

Belarus will be without Victoria Azrenka who is out after her pregnancy. (Source: Reuters file) Belarus will be without Victoria Azrenka who is out after her pregnancy. (Source: Reuters file)

Belarus named an unchanged team for the Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland on Wednesday, without a single player in the top 100. Aliaksandra Sasnovich leads a team also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko, the squad which beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the first round.

Belarus’ best-known player, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, isn’t available for the April 22-23 series in Minsk. She will return to action in July after giving birth to her first child.

Switzerland later named its quartet, including No. 22 Timea Bacsinszky, 54th-ranked Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic. Although Bencic was ranked No. 7 just over a year ago, the 20-year-old player has slumped to No. 131. Former No. 1 Martina Hingis, now 36, was selected to play doubles in pursuit of a first Swiss title in Fed Cup.

Switzerland is looking to reach only its second final, and first since 1998 when a teenage Hingis was ranked No. 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now