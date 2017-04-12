Latest News

Belarus unchanged for Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland

Switzerland is looking to reach only its second final, and first since 1998 when a teenage Martina Hingis was ranked No. 1.

By: AP | Minsk | Published:April 12, 2017 8:54 pm
Victoria Azarenka, Azarenka, Victoria Azarenka Wimbledon, Azarenka injury Wimbledon, Wimbledon withdraws, Azarenka injury, Azarenka French Open, Wimbledon news, Wimbledon, tennis news, tennis Belarus will be without Victoria Azrenka who is out after her pregnancy. (Source: Reuters file)

Belarus named an unchanged team for the Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland on Wednesday, without a single player in the top 100. Aliaksandra Sasnovich leads a team also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko, the squad which beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the first round.

Belarus’ best-known player, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, isn’t available for the April 22-23 series in Minsk. She will return to action in July after giving birth to her first child.

Switzerland later named its quartet, including No. 22 Timea Bacsinszky, 54th-ranked Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic. Although Bencic was ranked No. 7 just over a year ago, the 20-year-old player has slumped to No. 131. Former No. 1 Martina Hingis, now 36, was selected to play doubles in pursuit of a first Swiss title in Fed Cup.

Switzerland is looking to reach only its second final, and first since 1998 when a teenage Hingis was ranked No. 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata