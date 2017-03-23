Being No.1 is not really important, says Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber will head to Miami Open where she will open her campaign against Ying-Ying Duan. (Source: AP) Angelique Kerber will head to Miami Open where she will open her campaign against Ying-Ying Duan. (Source: AP)

German tennis star Angelique Kerber, who has surged back to the world number one ranking by virtue of Serena Williams’ injury, has said that the top spot is not really important for her.

Williamson was forced to withdraw from the recently-concluded Indian Wells due to a knee injury and her absence handed the pinnacle position back to Kerber.

However, two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber insisted that she would prefer to play good and consistence tennis rather than being world number one.

“I am number one again but that’s not really important for me. What is important is that I go out and play good matches, that is why I am here. I think I have got used already to pressure. This is not a problem at all,” Sport24 quoted Kerber as saying.

Kerber will now head to Miami Open where she will open her campaign against world number 66 Ying-Ying Duan of China on Friday.

Reflecting on the same, the German star said that she is looking forward to improve her tennis and hoping to have a good year.

“Of course it is a new challenge, a completely new year for me, so I think it’s not so easy but in the end, it is just the beginning of the year, I am feeling good and practising good and I still think I can have a good year. I think that I can still improve my tennis and try to show it here,” she said.

The 2017 season has been no cakewalk for Kerber as she has reached just one semi-final in six tournaments so far.

