Menu

Australian, Romanian tennis players banned over betting

Neither player sanctioned bets on their own games.

By: AP | London | Published:January 13, 2017 10:23 pm
Australian Open, Tennis Integrity Unit, TIU, Australian open tiu, tennis betting, tennis corruption, tennis scandal, tennis fixing, tennis news, sports news The Tennis Integrity Unit says Mihaita Damian of Romania has been banned for a year and fined 5,000 euros (,300) for placing 199 bets on games from 2011 to 2013.

Two low-ranking tennis players have been banned for corruption offenses after they bet on matches.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says Mihaita Damian of Romania has been banned for a year and fined 5,000 euros ($5,300) for placing 199 bets on games from 2011 to 2013. The 23-year-old Damian is 1,645th in the doubles rankings.

The unit also announced on Friday that Australian player Calum Puttergill has been banned for six months and fined $10,000 for placing bets on tennis from 2012 to 2014 using online betting accounts.

The 23-year-old Puttergill’s sanctions will be halved if he commits no further violations before June 11. He is ranked 1,207th in the world.

Neither player sanctioned bets on their own games.

Best of Express

MS Dhoni still a leader in the team 