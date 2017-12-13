Australian Open: Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka gets wild card

Devalued Degree
By: AP | Melbourne | Published: December 13, 2017 8:29 am
Victoria Azarenka will compete in Australian Open. Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka will return to tennis with Australian Open. (AP Photo)
Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card for the Australian Open. Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, has been involved in a custody dispute involving her son Leo, who was born last Dec. 19.

She hasn’t competed anywhere since Wimbledon, where she lost to Simona Halep in the fourth round on July 10. The dispute with her former partner started shortly after Wimbledon ended. Azarenka has played only six matches this year and is ranked 208th.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday that every assistance would be provided to the former No. 1, adding “Vika’s current situation is obviously very difficult for her and we have reached out to offer any support we can.”

