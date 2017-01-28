Serena Williams basks in glory on winning seventh Australian Open: How Twitterati reacted to the win

Serena Williams extended her dominant run against sister Venus by winning the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters) Serena Williams extended her dominant run against sister Venus by winning the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

Serena Williams beat her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win her 23rd Grand Slam singles title and become the most successful tennis player in the open era.

This is her a seventh Australian Open win and her 23rd Grand Slam victory, taking her past Steffi Graf for the most major titles since the game turned professional in 1968.

Serena would also regain the World No.1 spot from Angelique Kerber on Monday. The second seed overcame a stuttering serve to take a topsy-turvy opening set and one break of 36-year-old Venus’s serve proved enough to claim the second after 82 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Serena Williams has not dropped a single set on the way to her victory at Melbourne, the first time anyone did that since Maria Sharapova did it in 2008. Serena credited her sister and opponent Venus for her victory. “This was a tough one – I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus,” Serena Williams said. “She’s an amazing person. There’s no way I’d be at 23 without her. She’s my inspiration and the only reason I’m standing here today. Thanks for inspiring me to be the best player I can be. She deserves a round of applause – she’s made an amazing comeback.”

Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the@WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) 28 January 2017

Up late for the best reason in the world. Venus & Serena.The tennis nerd in me is filled with fangirl joy. #AustralianOpen #SerenavsVenus — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) 28 January 2017

Congratulations @serenawilliams 🏆2️⃣3️⃣#WilliamsSisters continuing to make history, break records, and inspire. #AusOpen 🇺🇸 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) 28 January 2017

Congratulations Serena Williams for winning your 7th Australian open title tonight! 🏆👏🇺🇸 #AusOpen — Jake Bozinovski (@k1ngb0y14) 28 January 2017

Witnessed this. History maker 👏🐐 @serenawilliams — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) 28 January 2017

Serena now stands just one Slam away from matching Margaret Court’s record of 24 Slams while eclipsing the record of Graf with 22.

