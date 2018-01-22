Latest News
  • Australian Open: Roger Federer eases past Marton Fucsovics into quarter-finals

Australian Open: Roger Federer eases past Marton Fucsovics into quarter-finals

Roger Federer is the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall in 1977. He next faces Tomas Berdych at Melbourne Park.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Published: January 22, 2018 1:23 pm
Roger Federer reacts after a point against Marton Fucsovics Roger Federer cruised to win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics at Australian Open. (Source: AP)
Related News

Roger Federer reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 14th time on Monday but the defending champion did not have everything his own way against 80th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

The 36-year-old Swiss was not at his dazzling best on a sun-bathed Rod Laver Arena but claimed a 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych.

Fucsovics had never won a main draw grand slam match before arriving in Melbourne but after winning three rounds the 25-year-old produced a skilful and confident performance to keep second seed Federer on his toes for two sets.

There were no real alarms for the Swiss though and he raced away to victory in the third set.

“I thought he played very well, it’s fast conditions so you have to have quick ideas and execute well and he did that very well,” Federer said on court after his first day match of the tournament so far.

“It was only when I had two sets and a break I felt like I had the wind behind my back.”

Federer is the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall in 1977.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table