Australian Open: Novak Djokovic’s new compact serve

Novak Djokovic, who has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open, is about to navigate the pressures of big matches with his new, compact serve.

Djokovic’s average 1st serve speed at the 2016 Australian Open, which he won, was 186kph. This year it has been 184kph. But while the speed remained stable or even increased in 2016, it tails off with the new motion.

Old

Djokovic’s take-back of the racquet used to be longer and lower. His elbow, which has caused him a lot of discomfort, was also pulled back further.

New

As a result of a much shorter and slower take-back, Djokovic’s troubled elbow does not come as far back, easing the pressure on it. The 30-year-old Serb has also taken to wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm.

Twicks and tricks

In an attempt to get more power, Rafael Nadal changed his grip on his serve in 2010 when he already was No. 1 in the world. Maria Sharapova changed her motion significantly after undergoing right shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in 2008, several months after she had won the Australian Open in overpowering fashion, serving particularly well.

Former Australian star Paul McNamee changed from a single-handed to a double-handed backhand at age 24 while other established pros, including Tatjana Maria, the German who lost to Sharapova in the first round, have switched from two-handed to a one-handed backhand.

