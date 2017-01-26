Menu
  Australian Open Live, Women's singles semi-finals: CoCo Vandeweghe takes the opening set against Venus Williams

Australian Open, Live Tennis Score, Semi-finals: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the men's and women's semi-finals.

January 26, 2017 9:51 am
The Australian Open women’s semi-finals sees two familiar names and two not-so-familiar-names. The familiar names are Serena and Venus Williams and the not-so-familiar-ones are CoCo Vandeweghe and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Vandeweghe and Lucic-Baroni separate this from being an all-Williams affair and they are unlikely to make it easy for the Williams sisters to seal passage into the final on Saturday.

Vandeweghe has entered the semis on the back of her sublime hitting that saw exits for defending champion Angelique Kerber and last year’s French Open winner Garbine Muguruza. Lucic-Baroni is a perfect example of a fairy tale come true with the American making her first Slam semi-final appearance since 1999!

In the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, in an all-Swiss affair, Roger Federer takes on Stan Wawrinka in the men’s semi-final. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open for men’s and women’s semi-finals.

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20179:45 am

TIEBREAK!
Venus serve: CoCo starts by smacking a winner on the serve and gets a quick mini break. 1-0

CoCo serve: Venus with a short cross-court backhand, CoCo tries to take it on the up but sends it long in the process. That’s the mini break back. 1-1
CoCo serve: Goes for a serve-and-volley but Venus is quick with a fierce backhand winner past her. Now she has the mini break. 2-1

Venus serve: Williams nets her forehand and no advantage for either ladies now. 2-2
Venus serve: Great return from Vandeweghe and Venus sends the deep backhand long. That’s the mini break for CoCo. 3-2

CoCo serve: Really good approach shot by Vandeweghe and then a deft drop volley which Venus sends wide. Beautiful hands at the net. 4-2
CoCo serve:

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20179:41 am

CoCo with a backhand winner down the line and she holds serve to force the opening set into a tiebreak!

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20179:37 am

Venus with thumping serves and she continues to hold serve and keep the pressure on CoCo to keep the first set going. The younger of the two Americans will now serve at 5-6 in the opening set

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20179:25 am

Staying on serve so far in the opening set after those two breaks to open the set. CoCo with a comfortably hold at love to make it 4-4 and getting more and more confident in her groundstrokes as the match progresses.

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20179:06 am

Now Venus Williams holds her serve. This has already been a gritty contest with 16 minutes played and 2-1 in the opening set

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20179:05 am

And Venus Williams breaks Vandeweghe right back. A whipping forehand winner on the run brings up break point and in rather unfortunate fashion, Vandeweghe double faults her next serve to hand the break back.

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20178:55 am

And we’re underway in the women’s semi-final with Venus Williams serving first. And immediately CoCo showing how she got here – spanks a gorgeous cross court forehand winner that Venus had no chance of getting to. And almost immediately, Venus draws parity as Vandeweghe errs. But another chance with a double fault by Venus. And once again Vandeweghe makes an error. Back to deuce – third. Two straight errors by Venus and Vandeweghe gets the break in the first game itself.

Tanuj Lakhina January 26, 20178:52 am

CoCo Vandeweghe, an all-or-nothing striker, on strong run at Australian Open

On the court, CoCo Vandeweghe is all bluster and bravado, an all-or-nothing ball striker with a booming forehand who compares herself to a freight train and shrugs (literally) when she upsets the top player in the world.
Vandeweghe has marched through the Australian Open draw with such confidence, in fact, it’s hard to believe she’d ever be intimidated on court.
Yet, after handily beating former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal on Tuesday, Vandeweghe admitted being quite nervous. If so, she hid it well – and handled the pressure with remarkable poise.
“Maybe I play better nervous and scared,” she said. “I think I don’t shy away from a challenge necessarily. I never have. Growing up, I’ve always just been wanting to prove people wrong.”
The 25-year-old Vandeweghe, the niece of former NBA player Kiki Vandeweghe and daughter of an Olympic swimmer, has always had the kind of power game to compete with the top players in the game. She won the U.S. Open junior title in 2008 and blasted her way to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon two years ago.
She also has a surprising 6-1 record against top 10 players in the past year – better than Serena Williams’ 5-3 mark.
But where Vandeweghe has struggled in the past is with her consistency. She fell in the first round nine times last season and finished the year on a four-match losing streak. The week before the Australian Open, she lost to 103rd-ranked Duan Yingying in Sydney in straight sets.
Her temper has also been an issue. She throws a lot of rackets and berates herself. “I try and behave the best, but it’s a work in progress,” she said.
Coming into the new year, Vandeweghe decided she needed a new mindset. And it’s apparently been paying off.
“When you play tough players like you will in later rounds of tournaments, you can’t be showing that you’re struggling or not feeling confident in yourself,” Vandeweghe said after her 6-2, 6-3 upset of top seed and defending champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.
“At least, that’s what I decided to tell myself this year … because I was lacking in confidence in certain tournaments and certain stages. I mean, last year I came here and I didn’t even win a match, so here I am now.”
The numbers in her last two matches show a more composed player: 30 winners, 20 unforced errors against Kerber, 31 winners, 20 unforced errors against Muguruza. She was broken just once (to Kerber). And against, Muguruza she only lost 10 points in the second set.
“So many weapons, so many places to hurt you with,” former top-10 player Mary Joe Fernandez said while commentating her match against Muguzura for ESPN. “She put a pretty good thrashing on Kerber, too. This type of tennis will beat anyone.”
Now, Vandeweghe faces Venus Williams for a spot in the final, and as she’s made clear in Melbourne, she’s not afraid of anybody.
“It’s just another person that’s in front of me, whoever it may be, if it’s No. 1 in the world, No. 130 in the world,” she said. “It doesn’t matter, it’s still an opponent to get in my way of achieving my goals.”

