Australian Open Live, Women’s singles semi-finals: CoCo Vandeweghe takes the opening set against Venus Williams

Australian Open Live: CoCo Vandeweghe takes on fellow American Venus Williams for a place in the final. (Source: Reuters) Australian Open Live: CoCo Vandeweghe takes on fellow American Venus Williams for a place in the final. (Source: Reuters)

The Australian Open women’s semi-finals sees two familiar names and two not-so-familiar-names. The familiar names are Serena and Venus Williams and the not-so-familiar-ones are CoCo Vandeweghe and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Vandeweghe and Lucic-Baroni separate this from being an all-Williams affair and they are unlikely to make it easy for the Williams sisters to seal passage into the final on Saturday.

Vandeweghe has entered the semis on the back of her sublime hitting that saw exits for defending champion Angelique Kerber and last year’s French Open winner Garbine Muguruza. Lucic-Baroni is a perfect example of a fairy tale come true with the American making her first Slam semi-final appearance since 1999!

In the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, in an all-Swiss affair, Roger Federer takes on Stan Wawrinka in the men’s semi-final. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open for men’s and women’s semi-finals.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd