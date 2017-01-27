Australian Open Live: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig look to seal spot in mixed doubles final

Australian Open Live: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig face Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth in the mixed doubles semifinal. (Source: Instagram) Australian Open Live: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig face Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth in the mixed doubles semifinal. (Source: Instagram)

We’re into the final three days of the Australian Open and now is the time when titles will be decided and passage into title deciders be concluded. On Day 12 of the first Grans Slam of the year, four matches of real significance will take place; three on Rod Laver Arena and one on Margaret Court Arena.

First up will be Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig in the semifinals of the mixed doubles event and they will take on all-Australian team of Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth – who beat Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in the previous round. The winners go on to face the winners of the other semi-final featuring Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione and Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Second on RLA is the women’s doubles final which sees number two seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova face off against Andrea Hlavackova/Shuai Peng (who beat the top seeds Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic).

The best in the day will be saved for last: Rafael Nadal takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the second men’s singles semi-final with the winner going on to face Roger Federer in the final on Sunday.

