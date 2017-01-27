Australian Open Live: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig look to seal spot in mixed doubles final

Menu
Australian Open Live, Day 12 Live: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Melbourne Park.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 27, 2017 9:25 am
australian open live, australian open live streaming, australian open live score, aus open live score, sania mirza live, sania mirza live streaming, sania mirza ivan dodig, rafael nadal vs grigor dimitrov, nadal vs dimitrov, nadal vs dimitrov live, nadal vs dimitrov live score, nadal vs dimitrov live streaming, nadal vs dimitrov live updates, australian open live blog, australian open live updates, tennis news, sports news Australian Open Live: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig face Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth in the mixed doubles semifinal. (Source: Instagram)

We’re into the final three days of the Australian Open and now is the time when titles will be decided and passage into title deciders be concluded. On Day 12 of the first Grans Slam of the year, four matches of real significance will take place; three on Rod Laver Arena and one on Margaret Court Arena.

First up will be Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig in the semifinals of the mixed doubles event and they will take on all-Australian team of Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth – who beat Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in the previous round. The winners go on to face the winners of the other semi-final featuring Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione and Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Second on RLA is the women’s doubles final which sees number two seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova face off against Andrea Hlavackova/Shuai Peng (who beat the top seeds Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic).

The best in the day will be saved for last: Rafael Nadal takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the second men’s singles semi-final with the winner going on to face Roger Federer in the final on Sunday.

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 201710:02 am

Deft touch at the net by Dodig and brings up three break points.

Good serve down the tee by Stosur and it produces a tame reply which Groth duly dispatches for a comfortable volley.

Another good serve, this time out wide on Mirza’s forehand and it goes for an ace.

Chance for Groth to put away a simple backhand but he goes for a bit too much at the net and it sails long. BREAK RIGHT BACK! And we’re back on serve in the first set. 4-3 lead for Stosur/Groth

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:58 am

DOUBLE FAULT and Dodig is broken now. This has been a shaky service start from the men with Groth broken once and Dodig, now, twice. Stosur/Groth lead 4-2 in the opening set

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:56 am

HOLD! From 0-30 down, Groth bangs in massive serves in 220+ks range and brings out no response from the Indo-Croatian pairing. The Aussies lead 3-2 in the opening set

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:53 am

HOLD! Sania Mirza holds her own and we’re level in the first set at 2-2.

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:51 am

HOLD! Bit jittery serving from Stosur but in the end she gets the job done and the first hold of the match in the process. The Aussies go 2-1 up

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:45 am

And break right back! Dodig tries to go for the backhand winner down the line but Groth moves in to volley into the open court for a winner for the Aussies. And we’re back to parity at 1-1!

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:43 am

READY, SET, PLAY! Sam Groth to open serving in this mixed doubles contest. And a great start for Mirza-Dodig! Mirza whips a forehand winner cross court past the Aussie pairing. And then three straight double faults hand the break. Groth is none too please and thwacks the ball into the stands in frustration

Tanuj Lakhina January 27, 20179:28 am

In the last contest: Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig prevail in clash against Rohan Bopanna/Gabriela Dabrowski

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig held their nerves and saved two match points against Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski before pulling off a tense win to seal a place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of the Australian Open, here today.
The second seeded Indo-Croatian team of Sania and Dodig felt the heat in the Super Tie-breaker but kept clam and not only saved two match points but also walked away with a 6-4 3-6 12-10 win in the quarterfinals.
Bopanna and Canadian Gabriela were left to rue missed chances in the 67-minute match.
With this defeat, Bopanna’s campaign has ended at the first Grand Slam of the season. He had lost in the men’s doubles second round with new parter Pablo Cuevas.
Sania had also lost in the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals with Barbora Strycova but is still alive for her overall seventh and fourth mixed doubles Grand Slam title.
In the next match she could face Leander Paes and Martina Hingis, who are playing their quarterfinal against local favourites Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth.
Meanwhile, Zeel Desai has reached the junior girls’ singles quarterfinals as her opponent, fifth seed Serbian, Olga Danilovic, retired after leading the opening set 5-3.

