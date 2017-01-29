Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig take on Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles final

Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig are eyeing their first Grand Slam title together. (Source: Reuters) Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig are eyeing their first Grand Slam title together. (Source: Reuters)

And we’re down to the final day! Two finals will be played at the Australian Open on the 14th Day of the first Grand Slam of the year and two winners will be decided when the nightlight hits Melbourne.

First up – in the morning session – is India’s very own Sania Mirza partnering Croatia’s Ivan Dodig in the mixed doubles final where they take on the American-Colombian pairing of Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal who are seeking their very first Grand Slam title. Mirza-Dodig, too, are seeking their first Grand Slam title as a pairing having come up short at French Open last year.

The top-billing, however, is saved for later and it is so tantalisingly poised that the wait feels unbearable. Roger Federer takes on long-time rival Rafa Nadal in the final in what is a clock rewind moment at Rod Laver Arena. Both share impeccable relationship despite being one of the most fancied rivalries in men’s tennis. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open as mixed doubles and men’s doubles finals are played.

