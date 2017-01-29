Menu
  • Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig take on Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles final

Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig take on Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles final

Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig's final.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 29, 2017 10:15 am
live tennis score, live tennis, australian open, australian open live, live australian open, sania mirza live, sania mirza final live, sania mirza ivan dodig live, sania mirza mixed doubles final live, mixed doubles australian open live, roger federer, rafa nadal, rafael nadal, federer vs nadal, federer vs nadal score, federer vs nadal live score, federer nadal live streaming, australian open live streaming, australian open blog, australian open updates, australian open final live, tennis news, sports news Australian Open Live, Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig are eyeing their first Grand Slam title together. (Source: Reuters)

And we’re down to the final day! Two finals will be played at the Australian Open on the 14th Day of the first Grand Slam of the year and two winners will be decided when the nightlight hits Melbourne.

First up – in the morning session – is India’s very own Sania Mirza partnering Croatia’s Ivan Dodig in the mixed doubles final where they take on the American-Colombian pairing of Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal who are seeking their very first Grand Slam title. Mirza-Dodig, too, are seeking their first Grand Slam title as a pairing having come up short at French Open last year.

The top-billing, however, is saved for later and it is so tantalisingly poised that the wait feels unbearable. Roger Federer takes on long-time rival Rafa Nadal in the final in what is a clock rewind moment at Rod Laver Arena. Both share impeccable relationship despite being one of the most fancied rivalries in men’s tennis. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open as mixed doubles and men’s doubles finals are played.

Tanuj Lakhina January 29, 201710:16 am

Sania Mirza eyeing seventh Grand Slam title on Sunday

Sania Mirza will be eyeing her seventh Grand Slam title when she plays the Australian Open mixed doubles final with her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig here tomorrow.
If the Indo-Croatian pair manage to win tomorrow, it would be Sania’s first Grand Slam title with Dodig and fourth major mixed doubles triumph overall.
The second-seeded combination will be clashing with the unseeded Abigail Spears of America and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal in the grand finale at Melbourne Park.
The 30-year-old has won three mixed doubles titles so far, the last being the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares.
With Dodig, she had an opportunity to win last year when she reached the French Open final but lost to compatriot Leander Paes and her then women’s doubles partner Martina Hingis in the summit clash.
It will be Sania’s fifth final at the Australian Open. She was runner-up with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2008, and the pair triumphed the following year. She was runner-up in 2014 with Horia Tecau.
Sania is the lone Indian to have made all the way to the first Grand Slam final of the season as Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja, Divij Sharan and juniors — Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia — all made early exits.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Happy to open till Rohit Sharma returns 