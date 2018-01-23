Australian Open Live, Day 9: Grigor Dimitrov loses first set 4-6 against Kyle Edmund; Elise Mertens stuns Elina Svitolina

Australian Open Live, Day 9: Grigor Dimitrov takes on Kyle Edmund. (Source: Reuters) Australian Open Live, Day 9: Grigor Dimitrov takes on Kyle Edmund. (Source: Reuters)

Australian Open has already seen its share of scintillating matches and it reached prime level on Monday. On the third quarter filled with Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic to name some of the big guns, it turned out to be a quarterfinal between Hyeon Chung and Tennys Sandgren. The action moves on to Day 9 with the quarterfinals starting off with Elise Mertens taking on number four seed Elina Svitolina. It will be followed by Grigor Dimitrov taking on Kyle Edmund in the men’s singles draw. In the evening session, it will be Rafa Nadal squaring off with Marin Cilic while Caroline Wozniacki takes on the sole single handed backhand player in the women’s draw in Carla Suarez Navarro. Folliw live scores and updates from Australian Open Day 9.

Australian Open Live Scores and Updates, Day 9:

0954 hrs IST: Edmund saves three break points and as Dimitrov nets a forehand service reply, the Briton has set point. Edmund goes for a deep backhand return but it is long. Back to deuce. Edmund with some positive play here. Moves in with Dimitrov on the stretch and places the volley into open court. Second set point is converted with a big serve on Dimitrov’s backhand. FIRST SET, KYLE EDMUND 6-4

0947 hrs IST: Edmund broke Dimitrov in the first game itself but was broken in the seventh game to restore parity. But he’s broken the Bulgarian in the ninth game with a bullet forehand and he will now serve for the opening set

0945 hrs IST: Grigor Dimitrov who came through a tough four setter against Nick Kyrgios is now up against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain. Edmund began his Australian Open by sending the US Open finalist Kevin Anderson packing and followed it up with wins over Istomin, Basilashvili and Seppi.

0915 hrs IST: UPSET! Elise Mertens stuns number 4 seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 to make her first Grand Slam semifinal. What an absolute carnage from the Belgian who trains at the Kim Clijsters academy. “She didn’t give me opportunities. All the credit to her, because she played really good tennis, I couldn’t really match it,” says Svitolina.

Great fighter, mover, all rounder. Agressive when she can, defensive when she has to. Right decisions on the right balls. And above all that, with her feet on the ground. That's @elise_mertens — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) January 23, 2018

0830 hrs IST: Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage and updates from Melbourne Park on this ninth day of the Australian Open. Today’s matchups include Elise Mertens taking on number four seed Elina Svitolina. This will be followed by Grigor Dimitrov against Britain’s Kyle Edmund. The evening session has the big match of the day in 2009 champion Nadal taking on Cilic while Caroline Wozniacki goes up against Carla Suarez Navarro.

