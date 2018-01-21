Australian Open: Grigor Dimitrov holds nerve to end Nick Kyrgios’s run

Latest News
By: Reuters | Published: January 21, 2018 7:33 pm
grigor dimitrov Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates winning his match against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios. (Source: Reuters)
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov kept his cool in the Rod Laver Arena maelstrom to knock home favourite Nick Kyrgios out of the Australian Open in a fourth-round thriller on Sunday.

Third seed Dimitrov absorbed 76 winners and struck 64 of his own to edge a scintillating duel 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(4).

Kyrgios fought until the end, breaking back when Dimitrov served for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set but Dimitrov booked a quarter-final spot in the night’s third tiebreak when he fired a sublime forehand winner.

Defeat for Kyrgios means Australia’s long wait for a men’s champion at their home slam will extend to a 43rd year.

Dimitrov will play British player Kyle Edmund for a place in his second successive semi-final in Melbourne.

