Australian Open Final: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer live coverage on TV, live streaming

As we get into the final stage of the year’s first Grand Slam and the world is all set to witness another encounter between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening. Having spent most of the previous season struggling with injuries while Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray dominated in their absence, Federer and Nadal, seeded ninth and 17th respectively, were rightly unfancied at Melbourne. Nadal’s five-set triumph over Grigor Dimitrov sealed the first Grand Slam final between two of the tennis greatest players since the 2011 French Open final. The duo have 31 Grand Slam titles between them with Federer winning 17. In their first encounter, Nadal aged 17 and outplayed the Swiss at the Miami Masters in 2004. Sunday’s clash will be their ninth Australian Open Final and it will be their first since 2011. Federer will be the oldest man to play a Grand Slam final in more than 40 years.

When is the final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

The final Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be played on January 29.

Where will the final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer?

The final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Six. It can also be seen in HD on Sony Six HD.

What time does the live coverage of the final start?

The coverage starts 2:00 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

