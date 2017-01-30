Roger Federer, at 35, can still create magic and he did at Australian Open

Roger Federer won his fifth Australian Open title on Sunday night. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer won his fifth Australian Open title on Sunday night. (Source: Reuters)

There are many who would say Roger Federer turned back the clock in winning the Australian Open on Sunday night in Melbourne. For his fifth Aussie Open and 18th Grand Slam, Federer ‘turned 18’ is what some called it. But it is the 35-year-old Roger that won the first Grand Slam of the year and in the process took out Rafael Nadal – arguably the only player who can go one-on-one with Federer in the prime and come out on top. The numbers don’t lie, Nadal went into the final with a 23-11 head-to-head over the former World No. 1.

But then again that is the beauty of the sport and of these two men in particular. Their will to never let go and never give up, be it at a single point – as was witnessed at multiple times in the match – be it a game, a set or even a match. The last part was perfectly visible in the fifth set when Federer came from 1-3 down and from being shut down multiple times as he garnered break points to break twice in a row. Even as he served for the match, Nadal saved one match point, endured nerves of hawk-eye on the serve and the eventual championship clincher.

There are multiple reasons that make this Federer win even more appreciable. Beyond the age factor, the fact that Federer was playing his first tournament in six months after two major surgeries in the past year make you just want to stand up and applaud. If that wasn’t enough, he battled through physical discomfort that needed a medical time-out in the semifinal against Stan Wawrinka, in the final against Nadal and then physios tending to him in the final set even with a break down. Further, Federer would play three five-setters in the final four rounds – something he hadn’t done in the entire 2016. Any other player, they would have thrown in the towel but not Federer.

He would become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam singles title in 45 years with the 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Nadal with legendary Rod Laver watching at the stadium named after him. The passage would exceed his own expectations too. “I would have said a great event would be quarters,” Federer said. “Fourth round would be nice,” he would add after the final in his assessment of a good return to action.

Seeded 17th, Federer would get a daunting draw with potential contests against Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. As luck would have it, Murray would bow out in the first week and that would remove one of the biggest thorns in his quest for the 18th but a potential Nadal final was not considered by many.

In the fifth set against Nadal with scoreline reading 1-3, Federer looked to be headed towards yet another defeat to his traditional nemesis but the Swiss stuck to his guns and to the game plan as discussed with coaches Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubcic. “I told myself to play free,” Federer said. “You play the ball. You don’t play the opponent. Be free in your head. Be free in your shots. Go for it. The brave will be rewarded here. I didn’t want to go down just making shots, seeing forehands rain down on me from Rafa.”

And that’s what Federer did or continued to do as he had for the past fortnight. In return from injury, Federer has been taking the ball much earlier than he used to, would move in much more into the court, make his way to the net much more and even employ the serve-and-volley technique solidly against Mischa Zverev.

During the week, there were murmurs that the courts were prepared and playing much quicker than usual hardcourts to aid Federer’s game. But those rumours were quashed quickly. During the years, Federer’s one-handed backhand has been quite possibly the most glorious strokes in tennis. The fluidity and ease with which it is struck would draw awe and inspiration. Pit it against Nadal’s topspin heavy forehand which would zip off the court on the bounce and rise over the shoulder level and Federer’s comfort level on that backhand would jade.

Not at the Australian Open final though. Or not enough. Federer would opt for more of a driving approach on his backhands than on his neutral slice which would eat up the venom on the strokes but not have Nadal continuously under pressure.

“He did not surprise me,” Nadal said. “He was playing aggressively, and I understand that in a match against me. I don’t think it would have been intelligent to try to get into too many long rallies from the baseline. I don’t think he would have won. He went for it, and it was the right thing for him to do.”

Federer sealed the deal in unceremonious circumstances. From 15-40 down, he would save one break point with an ace and the second with a forehand winner. The first championship point would go begging with a forehand error but the second would be bagged in the same manner albeit with a challenge from Nadal that would find the ball clipping the line. “Of course it’s slightly awkward to win this way,” Federer would say. “Nevertheless, emotions poured out of me. I was incredibly happy.”

With the 18th Grand Slam under his belt, Federer has once again moved back into the top-10 in the rankings as he moved in from number 17 in the rankings. Berdych in the process has dropped two places to 12th with David Goffin 11th. In terms of other numbers, Federer is tied at fifth overall in Grand Slam titles matching Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert. Ahead of him are, Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (who won her 23rd Grand Slam at the Australian Open), Steffi Graf (22) and Hellen Wills (19).

