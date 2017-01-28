Roger Federer vs Rafa Nadal brings romance back to the sport

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal will face off in their ninth Grand Slam final meeting at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters file) Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal will face off in their ninth Grand Slam final meeting at the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters file)

It is not the most fiercest of rivalries and it is not the most evenly contested of rivalries either. The contest between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal is heavily bent towards the Spaniard as far as the numbers are concerned. But one can’t deny that the romance and the charm of their rivalry is unmatched in men’s tennis. In more recent times, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have come close to matching it but the near-perfect super humans that they are, still haven’t been able to evoke as much emotion from fans the world over that the ‘Fedal’ rivalry can. One could possibly relate the same to the Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras rivalry even with the emergence of the likes of Pat Rafter, Goran Ivanesevic, Lleyton Hewitt and the latest Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Andy Roddick.

But when Sunday, January 29, comes around, it will be Federer vs Nadal at the Rod Laver Arena in what is a final that no one in their right mind would have predicted. Sure many would have hoped for it or yearned for it, but not many could have convincingly backed this for an Australian Open final.

More than the rivalry alone, Federer and Nadal, like Serena and Venus Williams, have helped the tennis fanatics to dream of remarkable stories even by those late into their careers. There is the story of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni who reached the women’s semis at 34, Williams sisters at 35 and 36 years old in the final for the oldest final in a Grand Slam in the Open Era. For Federer and Nadal, 35 and 30, age is all but a number as they’ve shown most recently by outhitting their much younger compatriots throughout the tournament and even coming out top in a five-set battle in the semi-final.

Over the past two years or so, Murray and Djokovic have been the dominant forces in men’s tennis. Will that trend change with this Australian Open result? Unlikely. But their rivalry or the decorum filled contests leave tennis fans wanting for more with contrast in style of play and some breathtaking contests over the years at Wimbledon, Australian Open and elsewhere during the 2000s. More than anything, this rivalry, or this final, will help rekindle the romance that the sport had seemed to be missing off late.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd