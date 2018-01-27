Australian Open 2018 Final: When and what time is Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic, live streaming

Roger Federer to take on Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final. Roger Federer to take on Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final.

Roger Federer had come into second Sunday of the Australian Open last year with 17 Grand Slam titles. When he was done in a marathon win over historic rival Rafa Nadal in pulsating five sets, his tally had improved to 18. Later in the year he added a 19th (Wimbledon) and now he has a chance to take that tally to 20. In his path stands Marin Cilic who finished runner up to the Swiss legend at the All England Club and comes into the last round of the tournament with a straight sets win over Kyle Edmund. Federer also had an easy time when his semifinal opponent Hyeon Chung retired in the second set with blisters. The Swiss is looking for his sixth Australian Open title and hasn’t dropped a set in the past fortnight. Here’s everything you need to know for the final:

When is the Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic?

Australian Open final will pit Roger Federer against Maric Cilic at Melbourne Park. It will be played on January 28, Sunday. This is the sixth time that Federer is in the Australian Open final while it is Cilic’s first appearance. Both have won Slam titles in the past with Federer winning a record 19 and Cilic a solitary US Open in 2014.

Where will the Federer vs Cilic final be played?

Australian Open final between Federer and Cilic will be played at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Australia.

What time does the Australian Open final between Federer and Cilic begin?

Australian Open final between Federer and Cilic will begin at 2:00 pm IST (0830 hrs GMT). Locally, it will begin at 1930 hrs AUT.

Which TV channel(s) will telecast Australian Open final between Federer and Cilic?

Australian Open final between Federer vs Cilic will be telecast by Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The coverage will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch Australian Open final between Federer and Cilic?

Australian Open final between Federer and Cilic in the men’s final can be streamed online on SonyLIV. IndianExpress.com will have a live blog running so you can follow every update.

