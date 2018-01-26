Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep Women’s Singles Final: When and where to watch Wozniacki vs Halep

Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final. Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final.

Australian Open women’s singles final will see a new Grand Slam champion. Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki have reached the women’s singles final of the year’s first Grand Slam and will be looking for their first title. They have not won it before but on Saturday, they have a good chance to claim their first title. Also on the line is the number one rank in women’s tennis. The winner of Australian Open 2018 will be crowned as the new number one in women’s tennis. Halep defeated former champion Angelique Kerber to reach the final while Wozniacki was clinical in her win over Mertens in the semi-final. There is no favourite going into the final and whoever wins the title will deserve it. Wozniacki has been brilliant throughout the tournament while Halep had to struggle to reach the final. The Halep vs Wozniacki will be a treat to watch as both have a lot on the line.

When is the Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final?

Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final will be played on January 27, Saturday. This is the third time that both players have reached the final of a Grand Slam. None of the two has a Grand Slam title.



Where will be the Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final played?

Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

What time does the Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final begin?

Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final will begin at 02:00 pm IST (0830 hrs GMT). The women’s singles final will be played at 1930 hrs AUT.

Which TV channels will telecast Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final?

Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final will be telecast by Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The coverage will begin at 01:30 pm IST.



Where can I watch Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final online?

Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep women’s singles final can be streamed online on SonyLIV. IndianExpress.com will have a live blog running so you can follow every update here.



